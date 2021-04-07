Stop working too much—and letting your team overwork, too

Since the pandemic began and many employees began to work remotely, balancing or blending work and life has been a challenge for many. As we previously reported in Fast Company, an April 2020 survey by Blue Jeans found that remote workers were adding roughly three or four more hours to their workdays at home in the early weeks of the pandemic, increasing the risk of burnout.

A new report sheds more light on the motivation behind employees working long hours from home. Achievers’ fourth annual Employee Engagement and Retention Report found that more than half (51%) of employees are worried that their manager thinks they’re not being productive enough working from home. So, 44% of them respond by working longer hours. That’s a problem because it contributes to burnout. In addition, one in five employees says they feel underappreciated for their contributions. One in four said that the top reason they’re looking to change jobs is better work-life balance.

From burnout to turnover, it’s in the best interest of both employees and managers to rein a culture of overwork, especially as remote work is likely here to stay at many organizations. Here are some actions both can take.

For managers

“As a leader, it’s an art to empower and support your team without getting too overreaching, but at the same time be tuned-in to when your team may need you to step in. This is especially important when your team is overstretched,” says Jane Scudder, executive coach and creator of The Growth Stack, a card deck that facilitates more effective conversations with your team.

Scudder advises reviewing the circumstances. Is this a temporary “crunch” period? Or is there a chronic issue? If the latter, it’s critical to get clear on organizational and team priorities and empower your team members to make decisions related to those priorities. She uses a series of open-ended questions to identify divergences in vision or obstacles that are making the most important areas of focus less clear, possibly leading to overwork. They include:

What do you see as our team’s collective top priority?

What do you see as your personal top priority at work right now? (It’s not bad if the priorities are different, but it’s good to be aware of that as a leader.)

What’s getting in the way of you prioritizing the right things?

What is your biggest obstacle right now?

What can I specifically do to support you?

How would you like me to check back in on this?

This series of questions takes the employee through the thought process of what their priorities are, the obstacles they’re facing, and the support they need. By discussing the answers, you can help everyone get clearer on the most important areas of focus. Reinforce the message by letting your team members they can follow up with you personally, Scudder says. Because the questions are open-ended, it’s also important to listen and explore any unexpected areas that come up. You may find areas that you can clarify or where additional coaching or training are needed to help the employee be more successful in less time.