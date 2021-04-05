See how COVID’s UK variant took over the world

In September of 2020, UK researchers spotted a new mutation in the SARS-CoV-2 virus—a single new variant amongst thousands of others. Dubbed the B.1.1.7 variant, it quickly proved to spread more virulently, and be even more deadly, than the original “GV” strain.

By December, Britain’s rocketing B.1.1.7 levels caused mass hospitalizations across the country. By February, 96% of COVID cases in England were the B.1.1.7 variant, and it had spread to 59 countries around the world. Today, B.1.1.7 might be the most common COVID strain on the planet.

But what does this spread look like? A new data visualization by Reuters will walk you through B.1.1.7’s relentless global spread. You begin with a single case spotted in Kent. And by scrolling down the page, you can see as counties across England quickly become infected, too.

These infections look something like measles on the map, with little red dots covering the country. That is, until those dots morph into skyscrapers. Because each red dot is really a bar graph, representing how many people are infected with B.1.1.7 in that area.

Once we see the new variant spread across England, the visualization zooms out to reveal the rest of the globe. Portugal, Denmark, and the UAE record cases in early November—right around the time that Pfizer and Moderna both announced their miraculous vaccines. By the end of December 2020, B.1.1.7 is global. From then on, the red skyscrapers simply grow.

The world has largely lost the battle to B.1.1.7, with people dying from the variant every day. It has taken over by squeezing into a perfectly timed window where humanity had created the vaccines, but not yet mass produced them in order to stop it.