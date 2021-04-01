Compass IPO day: CEO Robert Reffkin on how his mom inspired him to launch the real estate unicorn

Robert Reffkin’s mother inspired him to found a real estate company that uses technology to help its agents succeed. Ruth Reffkin sold real estate for years, including years when she was raising him as a single mother, disowned by her white family for having an interracial relationship. He watched how she struggled to do her job with as many as nine different third-party tools.

In 2012, he started Compass, and she’s one of the company’s 19,000-plus agents. And today, Ruth Reffkin was on hand as Compass was listed on the New York Stock Exchange for the first time—and as her son became a rare Black CEO taking a company of this profile public.

“She didn’t crumble. She didn’t give up. She became an agent. I saw, through that, [that] agents are the greatest group of entrepreneurs,” the junior Reffkin tells Fast Company, describing the old days. “If you’re a merchant now, you can go to Shopify and have everything you need to succeed, to grow your business. Agents don’t have that . . . That’s where Compass comes in.”

Shares of Compass under the symbol COMP opened at $21.25 this morning and closed at $20.15.

The listing comes a day after the company decreased its share price range from $23-26 to $18-19, and the number of shares from 36 million to 25 million, according to the updated S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That changed the estimate for the amount of money raised to $475 million, down from the original $936 million.

“Our strategy is to replace today’s complex, paper-driven, antiquated workflow with a seamless, all-digital, end-to-end platform that empowers real estate agents to deliver an exceptional experience to every seller and buyer,” the filing reads. ‘Through 2020, Compass agents have represented either sellers or buyers of more than 275,000 homes worth more than $300 billion.”