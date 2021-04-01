I tried Prose’s custom haircare products—and reluctantly fell in love

Prose’s custom haircare ads have followed me around the Internet for years, promising to deliver the best hair of my life through shampoo and conditioner designed specifically for me. But as someone who used to buy all her beauty products at the drugstore, plucking products off the shelf as I rushed somewhere else, the sticker shock always prevented me from trying Prose. The company’s bespoke haircare runs at $25 each for shampoo and conditioner, and $38 for a scalp mask. I didn’t even want to know what expensive shampoo was like: I didn’t need that added expense in my life.

But then, of course, the pandemic happened, and I had more time to rethink my beauty routines as my products ran out. So when Prose offered to send me a set of products to try, I thought, Why not? I was skeptical that they would be that much better than the regular stuff, but given how infrequently I was going out or dressing up, a custom shampoo seemed like a small, attainable indulgence. And so it is with incredibly soft and voluminous hair, and a lighter wallet, that I inform you: This custom shampoo is so worth it.

The process of ordering Prose starts with taking the company’s online assessment, a multiple choice quiz of sorts about your hair length, texture, and goals. It also takes into account your environment (including climate, urban or rural setting, etc. and even zip code) and health habits—a set of questions that felt slightly invasive. After I selected my traits (length: long, texture: straight, location: suburban, climate: temperate), the Prose algorithm came up with a set of custom products. In my case, that meant a pre-shampoo scalp mask, a shampoo and conditioner, a leave-in conditioner mist, and a dry shampoo. This was, admittedly, several more steps than I typically include in my haircare routine, but in the interest of giving the system a fair shot, I ordered all five.

The products arrived—in two batches—a few weeks later, neatly packaged in individual boxes with accompanying instructions. The formulas themselves come in dark brown bottles with purple, peach, coral, and light blue labels, which list your name, the two main goals of the product, and, oddly, your zip code. I dove into them almost immediately, and tried (at least for the first few run-throughs) to follow the instructions to a tee.

The first thing I noticed about my Prose products was the scent. My scalp mask came in a beautiful, expensive smelling Eucalyptus fragrance. For my shampoo and conditioner, I had selected the Perle scent (“a powdery and musky scent made up of bergamot, white lilac, and musk”), and found it a little too mature for my taste. Which is to say: It smelled like my grandmother’s perfume. But that one is on me—the company has a half-dozen options for scents, so I’m optimistic that my next order will suit my taste better.

As noted in the instructions that came with my set, I started my shower routine with the scalp mask, a dense, dark, herbal goop with a gritty texture. I have a lot of hair, and found it difficult to apply the mask in a way where it felt like I was actually reaching my scalp, not just coating my hair, but it smelled nice and washed out easily. The real magic came in the shampoo. My current home has really hard (mineralized) water, which makes getting soap and shampoo into a lather difficult. Prose’s shampoo immediately bubbled into a satisfyingly sudsy state that made me feel like I was able to scrub every strand down to the roots.