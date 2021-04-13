Artificial intelligence sounds cool. But do you trust it with your health data?

Artificial intelligence is the use of machine-learning algorithms and software to manage and analyze data. And it’s a tool that could help revolutionize the healthcare industry. But introducing AI into the medical world is not an easy task. Optum’s SVP and Technology Fellow, Kerrie Holley and Dr. Bertalan Mesko, the Director of The Medical Futurist Institute, joined this year’s Most Innovative Companies Summit to talk about the responsibilities involved with implementing this breakthrough technology.