Artificial intelligence sounds cool. But do you trust it with your health data?

AI is no longer just something you see in the movies. It’s coming to a doctor’s office near you. But there is a right way and a wrong way to bring artificial intelligence into healthcare. Watch this video to find out more.

By FastCo Works
Artificial intelligence is the use of machine-learning algorithms and software to manage and analyze data. And it’s a tool that could help revolutionize the healthcare industry. But introducing AI into the medical world is not an easy task.  Optum’s SVP and Technology Fellow, Kerrie Holley and Dr. Bertalan Mesko, the Director of The Medical Futurist Institute, joined this year’s Most Innovative Companies Summit to talk about the responsibilities involved with implementing this breakthrough technology.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

