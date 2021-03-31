Words aren’t enough: Biden must do more than just recognize trans people right now

The black squares on Instagram last summer probably seemed like a good idea at first. Not only did they let people know where you personally stood with regard to Black lives mattering, but they helped amplify a greater message of unity around the issue.

The only problem was that the squares stopped short of doing anything else—well, except steal space from folks trying to amplify not merely the existence of the problem, but pathways toward a solution. Taken together, those tacky squares essentially formed a digital banner advertising awareness itself.

Standing up on behalf of other people—or “virtue-signaling,” as it is known on the right—only becomes an empty gesture if it isn’t followed up with action. Anyone can present as being on the progressive side of an issue, but without agitating for substantive change in whichever ways are available, that support only amounts to a gesture.

Just over two months into Joe Biden’s presidency, it remains unclear whether he is more than just a presenter.

Take, for instance, his support for the rights of transgendered Americans.

On Wednesday, March 31, Biden became the first U.S. president to recognize the annual Trans Day of Visibility with an official proclamation.