The oil and gas industry is in denial about its own demise

advertisement advertisement

In one of his first acts as president, Joe Biden paused new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters. Companies can still drill areas they had previously leased, and they can still lease state and private lands. They just can’t stock up on new federal leases.

advertisement

advertisement

In response to this order, the oil and gas industry and its allies have thrown a fit. The American Petroleum Institute breathlessly warned of a shortage of “homegrown” oil and gas. The Western Energy Alliance funded an ad campaign that grossly exaggerated the potential job loss. And last week, 14 state attorneys general piled on by filing suit, calling the move “reckless.” All of this kvetching represents an acute form of denial about the impact of Biden’s drilling policy and the future of oil and gas. The pause, which is temporary, is expected to have little effect. Federal lands account for just a fraction of U.S. oil and gas production, and because of the delay between leasing and drilling, Biden’s order won’t affect production until next year. Even then, it will only blunt oil output by 100,000 barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration. Production is still projected to reach 12 million barrels a day in 2022, a near all-time high. Oil and gas companies are currently sitting on 23 million acres of unused federal leases, an area roughly the size of Indiana. That’s enough to last the industry another 10 years, by one estimate. And 10 years might be all it needs. Because in the long run, the problem for oil and gas companies isn’t finding places to drill. It’s being able to compete with cheap renewable energy. Over the last decade, the cost of wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries fell off a cliff. Renewables are now generally as cheap as or cheaper than natural gas. And this year, wind, solar, and batteries will account for around 80% of new power capacity, dwarfing additions from gas. For this reason, an analysis from Morgan Stanley suggests that we have nearly reached peak gas in the United States. At some point in the next few years, it will be cheaper to build new wind farms and solar arrays than to keep the lights on at aging gas-fired power plants, and that will be the beginning of the end for natural gas as a power source.

advertisement

advertisement