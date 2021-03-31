Chipotle is giving away free bitcoin for National Burrito Day, but you have to be really lucky

Fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant Chipotle, one of the unlikelier companies to dabble in cryptocurrency, is nevertheless joining the bitcoin craze with a cutting-edge promotion for National Burrito Day.

On the unofficial food holiday this Thursday, Chipotle will celebrate by giving away free burritos and—more tantalizingly—free bitcoins. A single bitcoin is currently worth $59,204 in U.S. dollars as well as subtle bragging rights among the tech world’s in-crowd.

This could be your future: schmoozing with the Silicon Valley elite, driving down Sand Hill Road in the Tesla you bought with your bitcoins. If that sounds like something you want, do this:

On Thursday, April 1, between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST, visit the website BurritosorBitcoin.com.

Play the website’s game, which has you attempt to crack the 6-digit code on the Chipotle digital wallet in a “chiptocurrency rescue mission.”

Successfully crack the code and be entered to win bitcoins or burritos.

Before you get too excited, know that you’re probably not going to win that much, if any, bitcoins: 50 people will win $500 worth (0.0084 bitcoins), but 3 people will win a whopping $25,000 worth (0.4 bitcoins). Meanwhile, 10,000 fans will win a free burrito (worth approx. 0.0001 bitcoins).

At worst, you stay the same, bitcoin-less, burrito-less self, so it sounds like you really can’t lose! Best of luck!