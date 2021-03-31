Chipotle is giving away free bitcoin for National Burrito Day, but you have to be really lucky

Fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant Chipotle, one of the unlikelier companies to dabble in cryptocurrency, is nevertheless joining the bitcoin craze with a cutting-edge promotion for National Burrito Day.
On the unofficial food holiday this Thursday, Chipotle will celebrate by giving away free burritos and—more tantalizingly—free bitcoins. A single bitcoin is currently worth $59,204 in U.S. dollars as well as subtle bragging rights among the tech world’s in-crowd.
This could be your future: schmoozing with the Silicon Valley elite, driving down Sand Hill Road in the Tesla you bought with your bitcoins. If that sounds like something you want, do this:
- On Thursday, April 1, between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST, visit the website BurritosorBitcoin.com.
- Play the website’s game, which has you attempt to crack the 6-digit code on the Chipotle digital wallet in a “chiptocurrency rescue mission.”
- Successfully crack the code and be entered to win bitcoins or burritos.
Before you get too excited, know that you’re probably not going to win that much, if any, bitcoins: 50 people will win $500 worth (0.0084 bitcoins), but 3 people will win a whopping $25,000 worth (0.4 bitcoins). Meanwhile, 10,000 fans will win a free burrito (worth approx. 0.0001 bitcoins).
At worst, you stay the same, bitcoin-less, burrito-less self, so it sounds like you really can’t lose! Best of luck!