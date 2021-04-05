Ikea now sells a $55 air purifier. Is it worth it?

When scientists finally reached the conclusion that COVID-19 spread through microscopic particles in the air, people around the world became more attuned to air quality than ever before. Many responded by rushing out to buy an air purifier, driving global sales . Experts believes sales of these devices will continue to grow by 10% over the next seven years.

Ikea wants in on the action. Last week, the company released an air purifier in the U.S. market called the Förnuftig, following the product’s debut in China last November. The device, which is designed for small spaces of 108 square feet or less, costs $54.99, significantly cheaper than the $99-plus of most air purifiers in this range. However, designing a high-performing air purifier is a complex endeavor, particularly when consumers are looking to them to manage the spread of COVID-19. And several products on the market have been called out over the past year for failing to live up to their advertising claims.

The machine works by pushing air through the device with a fan. The air then passes through three different filters: A washable pre-filter, one that removes particles, and one that filters gases and odors. Ikea says the purifier filters airborne particles as small as 2.5 microns, which means it will capture dust, smoke, and chemicals that are too tiny to be seen by the naked eye, but that may nonetheless impact our health. That said, the Förnuftig does not contain a HEPA filter, which can filter out particles as small as 0.3 microns. These are increasingly common in air purifiers. Will the Förnuftig filter COVID-19 viruses? “There are too few studies to prove that air purifiers can clean viruses, so we cannot answer this question,” Telander says. “Ikea recommends customers refer to WHO and local health authorities for guidance on reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure.”

The air purifier’s biggest selling point is its design. Most air purifiers on the market are clunky, plastic devices. Ikea’s version is slim, attractive, and covered in fabric, making it look more like a piece of furniture than an electronic device. It has a handle on top, so you can easily carry it from room to room, and it has a collapsible stand. You can also mount it, so that it will look like a piece of textile art. It measures 18 inches by 12 inches, and is only 4 inches wide, and works best in small rooms that are about 108 square feet. “The Förnuftig air purifier was designed to be optimized for small space living,” says Henrik Telander, who managed the development of this product.

Telander says that affordability was a central concern throughout the design process. The small footprint of the device means that the company was able to use fewer materials to make it, keeping costs down. They also worked to reduce the energy consumption of the device to keep your electricity bill low. There are two different filters that need to be replaced, a particle removal one that costs $5.49 and a gas and odor filtering one that costs $9.99. Ikea recommends replacing the filters every six months. “However, the indoor air environment is highly individual from home to home,” Telander points out. “The frequency of changing the filters differs depending on the indoor air environment.”