Ikea hires its first-ever global chief creative officer

There has, however, long been a disconnect between that super power and the company’s products and e-commerce infrastructure, which has been slow to keep up with competitors. Over the course of the past year, that only became more pronounced. The Sweden-based retailer faced significant challenges meeting demand as its e-commerce business doubled, leading to widespread customer complaints.

Now the company has created the new position of Chief Creative Officer for Range and Marketing and Communication, a job that will bridge creative leadership across product development and marketing. By putting these two areas under a single creative lead, Ikea appears to be aiming to close the disconnect in its business by bridging the innovative thinking where the brand has consistently excelled, over to where it most often disappoints. The challenge now is to help the company catch up to other competitors like Walmart, Amazon, and Target in how it uses digital technology, particularly in e-commerce.

To do that, Ikea has hired award-winning executive Linus Karlsson, who has held chief creative officer roles at major ad agencies Crispin Porter Bogusky and McCann Worldgroup and cofounded independent agency Mother New York, as well as creative technology shop Ming Utility and Entertainment Group. He also just happens to have been born about a half-mile away from the original Ikea store in Kungens Kurva, Sweden.

“You could call me and those in my generation growing up in Sweden the children of Ikea, the first generation to truly grow up with it,” says Karlsson. “I recognized early on that Ikea was a company that did things differently, did its own thing. It also meant a lot to me because it represented a different way, where design was more accessible to normal people who didn’t have a lot of money.” This also isn’t the first time Karlsson has worked with Ikea, as he has consulted with the company off and on for years. In 2012, while at McCann, he led the work that used augmented reality to bring Ikea’s catalog to digital life.

Karlsson first left Sweden in 1996 as a young ad creative to join Fallon Minneapolis. At Ikea, he will continue to work in the United States, out of his New York state home, but the job, according to Ikea’s product development manager Fredrika Inger, is to be an accelerator, sounding board, and source of inspiration and experience for the brand worldwide. “We want to strengthen how we cater for creativity in our daily work with design, product development, marketing, and communication. How we take care of creative ideas and turn them into… Ikea products and solutions that can meet many people,” says Inger, in a statement.