3 secret strategies you need to use to master your next video interview

Preparation for the content of your job interview (rehearsing how to answer both common and uncommon questions , carefully analyzing the job description, perfecting your elevator pitch ) can all be for naught if your presentation skills are lacking or, even worse, nonexistent.

There’s no doubt you’ve worked hard to get to where you are and you’ve got years of accomplishments under your belt. But how can you ensure that you’re presenting the real you that a potential employer would want to hire, especially as you’re working to figure out the particulars of doing this over a video call?

So much is dependent on not just the substance of your interview responses but on your delivery. And this is compounded by a remote platform. I often reference the work of Albert Mehrabian, whose study determined that only 7% of your impact on an audience is due to your words—the rest is presentation.

So before you log on to your next virtual job interview, be sure to include the following three points on your checklist.

Get grounded

Fidgeting is something we’re already doing on the regular. Unfortunately, it’s exacerbated during video interviews. Actions such as rocking in your chair, swaying side to side, or even futzing with your pen will do you a disservice in two ways. The first is that the movement becomes a distraction like visual static. It’s actually more difficult for your audience to absorb what you’re saying when they’re watching you move around. The second is that you’ve shown your hand, inadvertently making it clear that you’re nervous.

One way to maintain a poker face is to make sure you are balanced in your chair and find a neutral position to start. This could mean that your arms start on the sides of the chair or in your lap. Another way is to make sure your feet are touching the ground—that way, if you feel yourself starting to sway back and forth or shift in your chair, you can make the choice to come back to a neutral position.