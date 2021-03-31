Uh-oh: Post-pandemic winnings will mostly go to ‘superstar’ companies, says McKinsey

A new report from the McKinsey Global Institute highlights a troubling trend : The pandemic has spurred workplace efficiencies that will boost companies’ productivity (this is good!), but nearly all of those gains will be enjoyed by large, successful, “superstar” firms, and not shared across sectors and companies. You probably have questions.

Didn’t we already know that big companies are getting bigger?

Yes. We’ve all been watching tiny versions of this in our hometowns, quietly devastated by a year of small business shutterings, while the Walmarts of the world seem to be doing just fine, and poised for future growth.

So what’s new here?

The report quantifies the train wreck. One example: Large superstar firms, on average, lost no revenue from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2020, while their competitors’ revenues declined by 11%.

Why?

Big companies have big resources to make big pivots in a big pandemic, and position themselves for big growth.

What industries are we talking about?

The report says that pretty much all sectors will see dominant firms grow more, but that the dynamic will be particularly pronounced for science, professional services, technical services, IT, electronic manufacturing, and healthcare companies.

Tell me more depressing numbers

Spending by superstar firms on research and development dwarfs that of smaller companies. The gap is so crazy wide that you can just tell yourself it’s a lot. It’s really a lot.