Bearaby’s new queen-size weighted blanket is a stylish comforter and a cure for anxiety

We love a good weighted blanket . They soothe nerves, keep restless legs steady, and feel like the warm, evenly distributed full-body hug you never knew you needed. But here’s the catch: They’re not always pretty. And they’re not always built for two.

Bearaby—maker of woven weighted blankets that get their heft from thick loops made of sustainably sourced organic materials—has a new, limited-edition product: the Hugger, a queen-size (90 by 90 inches), 35-pound blanket. It’s the brand’s heaviest blanket yet, designed to fit two (or more!) sleepers.

The brand’s unique, knit texture sets it apart from other weighted blankets, which typically use pockets of glass or plastic beads to create pressure. Pain points can arise when these pellets get stuck or fall to the side or corners of a blanket. Bearaby’s loosely woven design, by contrast, provides an even and consistent weight, while still allowing air to circulate for people who sleep hot or want to use a weighted blanket in the warmer months, too.

Bearaby says its $399 Hugger was designed in response to customers seeking heavier and larger versions of its classic Napper (an individually sized blanket that comes in 15, 20, or 25 pounds). At 35 pounds, this 100% organic-cotton blanket disperses equal weight across its full size. It also borrows from two Cotton Napper shades, Cloud White and Moonstone Grey, for a simple color-block design that Bearaby calls “Hedge Hue.”

We like Bearaby’s blankets because they look great, but also because they’re not terrible for the planet. Unlike synthetic competitors, Bearaby’s Tree Napper Tencel blankets are made from sustainably grown eucalyptus pulp and its velvet is made from recycled marine plastic.

Bearaby is releasing the Hugger as a limited edition, though it says there’s hope the comforter will become part of its core collection later on. That said, it could sell out for good—you won’t want to wait to find out.