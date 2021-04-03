The simple reason tech CEOs have so much power

advertisement advertisement

Coinbase’s plan to go public in April highlights a troubling trend among tech companies: Its founding team will maintain voting control, making it mostly immune to the wishes of outside investors.

When Ford Motor Co. went public in 1956, its founding family used the arrangement to maintain 40% of the voting rights. Newspaper companies like The New York Times and The Washington Post often use the arrangement to protect their journalistic independence from Wall Street’s insatiable demands for profitability. In a typical dual-class structure, the company will sell one class of shares to the public, usually called class A shares, while founders, executives, and others retain class B shares with enough voting power to maintain majority voting control. This allows the class B shareholders to determine the outcome of matters that come up for a shareholder vote, such as who is on the company’s board. Advocates see a dual-class structure as a way to fend off short-term thinking. In principle, this insulation from investor pressure can allow the company to take a long-term perspective and make tough strategic changes even at the expense of short-term share price declines. Family-controlled businesses often view it as a way to preserve their legacy, which is why Ford remains a family company after more than a century. It also makes a company effectively immune from hostile takeovers and the whims of activist investors.

Checks and balances But this insulation comes at a cost for investors, who lose a crucial check on management. Indeed, dual-class shares essentially short-circuit almost all the other means that limit executive power. The board of directors, elected by shareholder vote, is the ultimate authority within the corporation that oversees management. Voting for directors and proposals on the annual ballot are the main methods shareholders have to ensure management accountability, other than simply selling their shares. Recent research shows that the value and stock returns of dual-class companies are lower than other businesses, and they’re more likely to overpay their CEO and waste money on expensive acquisitions. Companies with dual-class shares rarely made up more than 10% of public listings in a given year until the 2000s, when tech startups began using them more frequently, according to data collected by University of Florida business professor Jay Ritter. The dam began to break after Facebook went public in 2012 with a dual-class stock structure that kept founder Mark Zuckerberg firmly in control—he alone controls almost 60% of the company. In 2020, over 40% of tech companies that went public did so with two or more classes of shares with unequal voting rights.

The basic idea is simple: Only the founder has the vision, charisma, and smarts to steer the company forward. It begins with a powerful founding story. Michael Dell and Zuckerberg created their multibillion-dollar companies in their dorm rooms. Founding partner pairs Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak and Bill Hewlett and David Packard built their first computer companies in the garage—Apple and Hewlett-Packard, respectively. Often the stories are true, but sometimes, as in Apple’s case, less so. And from there, founders face a gantlet of rigorous testing: recruiting collaborators, gathering customers, and perhaps most importantly, attracting multiple rounds of funding from venture capitalists. Each round serves to further validate the founder’s leadership competence. The Founders Fund, a venture capital firm that has backed dozens of tech companies, including Airbnb, Palantir, and Lyft, is one of the biggest proselytizers for this myth, as it makes clear in its “manifesto.” “The entrepreneurs who make it have a near-messianic attitude and believe their company is essential to making the world a better place,” it asserts. True to its stated belief, the fund says it has “never removed a single founder,” which is why it has been a big supporter of dual-class share structures.

But investors who buy shares in these companies know the risks going in. There’s much more at stake than their money. What happens when powerful, unconstrained founders control the most powerful companies in the world? The tech sector is increasingly laying claim to central command posts of the U.S. economy. Americans’ access to news and information, financial services, social networks, and even groceries is mediated by a handful of companies controlled by a handful of people. Recall that in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter were able to eject former President Donald Trump from his favorite means of communication – virtually silencing him overnight. And Apple, Google, and Amazon cut off Parler, the right-wing social media platform used by some of the insurrectionists to plan their actions. Not all of these companies have dual-class shares, but this illustrates just how much power tech companies have over America’s political discourse. One does not have to disagree with their decision to see that a form of political power is becoming increasingly concentrated in the hands of companies with limited outside oversight.

