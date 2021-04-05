How we start paying working moms what they’re really worth

Often when the subject of gender pay gap comes up, so does the notion that it’s due in part because women are much more likely than men to take time off after the birth of a child.

However, the missing part of that equation is the way mothers—both those who take time off and those who don’t—are paid differently than men after they become parents. It’s a common phenomenon called the Motherhood Tax or Motherhood Penalty and the Fatherhood Bonus.

Women experience a penalty, when they are expecting or become mothers. Presumably this is because the assumption of their employers that the bulk of childcare will fall on them and they will therefore be less committed to their work. The flip side of this is the fatherhood bonus, that men, on average, enjoy a sizable income boost for being parents. The reasons why are just as rooted in gender stereotypes: The idea is that men who are fathers are more responsible and will be more dedicated to their jobs and will also need more money, because they have a family to support.

This discrepancy in pay for mothers and fathers is consistent across all groups, including different ethnicities, education levels, occupations and ages.

Claudia Reuter, author and CEO joined me on the latest episode of The New Way We Work podcast to explain how this plays out in women’s careers, and solutions both big and small that companies can implement to start to treat working parents, and all employees, equally.