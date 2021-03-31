Bravo, Gen X. You rock working remotely during the pandemic

If you liked John Hughes movies, wore Dr. Martens, and had an inflatable chair in your bedroom, you may be handling remote work better than your younger colleagues.

Adobe’s new State of Work study finds that Generation X is acing our new work-from-home normal in a way that millennials are not.

The report defines the former as people ages 41 to 56 and the latter, ages 25 to 40.

“Gen Xers showed major gains in confidence around communication, including conflict resolution and their ability to build and reinforce trust in a new environment,” the Adobe research concludes.

Contrast that with younger workers, who were slower to adapt, especially when it comes to trust, the report says. Generations Xers have a four-point rise, while millennials are seeing a three-point drop.

That suggest that the stereotypes many people harbor about the not-so-young being less comfortable with technology in the workplace than digital natives is wrong.