IRS says third stimulus checks are coming soon for SS, SSI recipients: Here’s when they are expected

After waiting more than a month for information about their third Economic Impact Payment, millions of Americans who receive federal benefits are finally getting some much-needed clarity.

Payments to those beneficiaries are expected to be processed this weekend, according to an announcement Tuesday by the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S Treasury. The IRS says it anticipates that most of these stimulus checks will be delivered electronically and will hit bank accounts by April 7. Recipients will receive the payments the same way they receive their benefits.

As Fast Company reported last week, the $1,400 stimulus checks that were authorized as part of the American Rescue Plan Act were delayed for many Americans who receive Social Security, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and railroad retirement benefits. The issue largely affected “nonfilers,” that is, people who didn’t file a tax return in 2019 or 2020. According to the Social Security Administration, the delay was due to a complicated exchange of data files, which had to be meticulously double-checked for accuracy. That process was completed on Thursday of last week, the administration said.

The IRS says it expects to update its Get My Payment portal on April 3 and April 4 to reflect the new payments that will be delivered next week. For people who have been eagerly waiting for their cash, that will be a nice Easter surprise.