How to reinvent yourself successfully post-pandemic

As we turn the corner on the pandemic, some are daring to hope for a significant wave of energy, renewal, and reinvention in society. And admittedly, what better time is there to turns things inside out, and rethink your priorities and concept of the future. For example, when we take a look at the root of “emergency,” it is the word “emerge,” which means to rise up or out of. This is to say that within a moment of crisis, there can be inspiration and improvement.

Some are already comparing a potential positives of the upcoming months and years to the Roaring ’20s—with a similar period of innovation, change, and expansion. While you may not be ready to shop for your flapper wardrobe, the timing may be right for you to consider reassessing yourself and your direction. If you decide you want to renew, the time is right for a few reasons:

You can take advantage of new energy. There is a lot of pent-up demand and people are eager to get out, get active, and get connected. Research shows humans are driven to develop. We often grow and thrive when faced with hard times. Consider riding this wave of energy as you seek to take on something new.

First, open up your mind to multiple options and begin to think critically. Give thought not just to yourself, but also to your work, your relationships and your community. Consider how you can go bigger or broader or how you can be more targeted in an effort to have more impact in any situation. Here are some sample questions to start with.

INTERROGATE WHAT HAS SURPRISED YOU

What has surprised you about yourself? Anytime you’re surprised, it’s a clue that you’ve unlocked an assumption. Surprise tells you that something is not what you had presumed it would be. So give thought to what has surprised you about yourself over the past year. What were you able to handle that you wouldn’t have expected? What bothered you more than you would have thought? What energized you or helped you through? Perhaps you’ve been surprised by your resilience or by your capacity for empathy toward others. Start with surprise to begin unlocking new thinking.

What have you learned? Closely related to surprise is the question of learning. What have you learned about yourself? What makes you tick? What makes you angry? What gives you happiness? Most importantly, what are the elements about yourself and your capabilities that are new to you and that you wouldn’t have predicted a year ago? Perhaps you’ve learned about a social issue about which you have a lot of passion. Or you may have learned about a new type of project at work that energizes you. You may have even learned about something you’ve spent time on, but which is no longer a great investment of your energy.

FOLLOW YOUR CURIOSITY

What do you wonder about? As you think about the future and how you can rethink your choices and options, consider what you’re curious about. What makes you want to know more? What makes you passionate? What creates a desire for new knowledge? Have you discovered a new interest in a political concern? Or have you unearthed a new enthusiasm to learn more about a language or a culture which can give you greater perspective at work? Curiosity is linked closely with knowledge—the more you know, the more you can be curious because you have a foundation on which to build. Curiosity is also significantly associated with persistence. What do you care enough about to pursue with interest and passion?