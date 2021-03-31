Google Maps will start showing you slower routes. Here’s why

If we want to save the planet, we have to give up some parts of our fast-paced lifestyle. Much like the Victory Speed Limit slowed down cars during World War II in order to consume less gas, designers today are asking, “ Would you take a bit longer to travel somewhere if you knew it was better for the environment?”

And that’s the question Google is putting forth in its latest iteration of Google Maps.

In the near future, Google will fundamentally change the logic of Google Maps. Instead of showing you the fastest route from point A to point B by default, it will show you the greenest route by default. By referencing data from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy, Google will be calculating factors such as fuel consumption, road incline, and traffic congestion to provide to you the route that is as climate-friendly as possible. (The company declined to make a designer available for an interview.)

For the most part, you might not even notice a difference. Google will be listing the climate-friendly route when its ETA is about the same as a less climate-friendly route. However, in situations where making the eco-conscious decision will cost you significantly more time, Google will offer you the option to toggle between routes and choose which you’d prefer. You can even change your settings to have your route always default to the fastest option. But it’s unlikely that you will. One study found 95% of users never change the default settings of apps.

For years, Google has leveraged our unwillingness to dig for and change defaults to harvest our data. Now, it is leveraging these tendencies to prioritize the environment. It’s a refreshing twist.

To mark the eco-friendly routes, Google is opting for a green leaf icon (what it lacks in originality it makes up for in recognizability). The company is even choosing to include quantifiable stats to nudge you to the greener choice when available. In the company’s example, Google lists two routes: a 15-minute fast route and a 17-minute green route. Then it points out that the green route has 8% lower CO2 emissions on average.