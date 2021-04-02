How to deal with emotional triggers in DEI training

Jobs in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have increased by 71% over the last five years , and the work is gaining a foothold amongst leaders globally. But while discussions about anti-racism training, pay equity, and inclusive employee benefits are justifiably booming, a critical piece is still missing from the conversation: the emotional fallout of doing this work.

People of color are tired of showing up to discussions about anti-racism; white people are coming out of them shocked, guilty and paralyzed; women and non-binary people are often having to relive trauma during gender bias trainings; DEI leaders are exhausted from compartmentalizing their personal turmoil from their work. The list goes on—yet, no one is openly talking about how to tend to our emotional health, so we can be strong enough to continue engaging with these programs.

Emotional preparedness is critical in DEI

All work affects us emotionally, but DEI is unique for two reasons. First, as Helen Krug von Nidda, an HR professional and executive coach, puts it: “DEI work has overtaken us. Thanks to social media and the always-on nature of news, there is now a virality to injustice that has increased the importance and urgency of DEI issues. We want to fix it all now, but that doesn’t mean we are emotionally equipped to handle the scale of this centuries-old problem.”

Secondly, she points out, engagement with DEI often leads to a loss of identity: you may think of yourself as free of bias, but this work may alert you to ways in which you uphold systems of oppression, leading to discomfort in how you view yourself and your place in society. “People don’t fear change as much as they fear loss, and the loss of your identity can be hard to digest,” says Krug von Nidda. All this makes inner preparedness essential in this work.

The success of DEI initiatives hinges on discomfort”

But where do you even start to lay the emotional groundwork for something as vast and varied as DEI? Here are some tips.

Get comfortable feeling triggered

What we often don’t consider about DEI is that it is, at its core, upsetting work. The goal of these programs is to rid us and our institutions of bias—and facing our biases, or the impact of others’ bias on us, is stressful. The success of DEI initiatives, then, hinges on discomfort. Expecting to feel uncomfortable, angry or sad lowers the chances of us being surprised by these emotions when they arrive, and shutting down. That is the, albeit difficult, starting point for effective inclusion work.