The hot new real estate commodity? Gas stations

When many people shifted to working from home last spring, offices weren’t the only place they stopped going. Gas stations across the country saw business plummet as millions of commutes instantly disappeared.

“Stores that depend upon commuters struggled the most, with gas demand off 13.4% last year,” says Jeff Lenard, vice president of strategic industry initiatives at the National Association of Convenience Stores. Demand, he says, “is not expected to get back to 2019 levels for a few years, if ever.”

The uncertainty of the pandemic and its transformation of the way people work has disrupted the gas station business. Cue a real estate boom.

According to new data from the commercial real estate marketplace Crexi, listings for and interest in gas stations have skyrocketed. In February 2021, compared to data before the onset of the pandemic, listings for gas stations were up 124%, and buyer interest was up 167%.

The changes are happening fast. Compared to just one month before, new gas station listings on the platform in February jumped by nearly 24%.

The growth in listings and interest is likely a by-product of the struggles the industry is facing, according to Eli Randel, chief strategy officer at Crexi. “I think the operators are suffering from, in some instances, cash flow problems. However, the value of the assets tends to still be high,” he says. “There are plenty of buyers who believe they can acquire these assets and wait out the storm. Maybe they get a small discount for current conditions, too.”