HBO’s ‘Last Cruise’ reveals the ‘Diamond Princess’ as floating metaphor for the whole pandemic

On January 19, 2020, Iannucci, the creator of Veep, launched a new HBO series called Avenue 5, set on an interplanetary space cruise that ends up holding its passengers against their will for much longer than intended—and with dwindling supplies. One day after the show premiered, the Diamond Princess cruise ship left the port of Yokohama, Japan, and quickly became the first major COVID-19 outbreak site beyond China, keeping its passengers on board for several weeks longer than planned. Just as Iannucci’s Veep seemed to anticipate the chaotic incompetence of the Trump era, his follow-up series appeared to anticipate the tragic event that ushered in the pandemic era.

Just over a year later, a new documentary directed by Hannah Olson, The Last Cruise, which premieres on HBO today, reveals how everything that happened aboard the Diamond Princess predicted much of what would follow back on shore in America—especially as it pertains to issues of class.

The beginning of the film plays like Kate Winslet’s character in Titanic recollecting the impressive nature of the ship. We see grand ballrooms, an in-house movie theater, and scrumptious-looking food in seemingly unlimited supply. It’s like an ad for how awesome cruises can be, culled from footage the passengers shot themselves. On February 3, 2020, however—the final scheduled day of the cruise—the captain ominously announces that a Hong Kong resident who had been traveling aboard the ship tested positive for the coronavirus. An investigation and further passenger screenings would inevitably have to follow.

“As you can see, ladies and gentleman, the situation is under control, and therefore there are no reasons for concerns,” goes the announcement. It wouldn’t take long at all before the inherent falseness of that statement would be tragically obvious.

Much like the COVID-19 documentary 76 Days, which also chronologically begins on January 20, the doc shows how quickly an outbreak can intensify and how hard it is to contain. Unlike 76 Days, however, which takes place mainly inside a Chinese hospital where medical professionals risk their lives to treat patients, the focus of The Last Cruise quickly shifts to those who risk their lives to help others through no choice of their own.