LinkedIn wants to make your professional profile more expressive with these features

Is the resume dead? Or the cover letter for that matter?

While experts have predicted the demise of both, jobseekers continue to search for new ways to stand out to potential employers—and LinkedIn may just be providing a way to do that.

The professional networking platform is introducing several new features to enhance members’ profiles to make them less like an online resume and more interactive. Taking a page from Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, LinkedIn is adding a new video Cover Story that allows members to record a personal introduction.

According to a blog post by LinkedIn’ chief product officer Tomer Cohen, “A Cover Story is a great way to introduce yourself to hiring managers by sharing your career goals, providing a peek at your personality, and showcasing your communication skills.”

LinkedIn recently polled over 3,000 U.S. hiring managers and jobseekers and found that 76% of hiring managers believe seeing a pre-recorded video of a jobseeker would be useful. And more than half (61%) of jobseekers say the traditional cover letter will be replaced by recorded video. Cohen also pointed out that freelancers can showcase their services to LinkedIn’s nearly 740 million members worldwide, and more than 55 million companies.

The other new features include: