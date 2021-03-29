How to help Myanmar: 4 things you can do right now after military coup and crackdown on protesters

On February 1, 2021, Myanmar’s powerful military seized control of the country. In the less than two months since the coup at least 423 people have been killed protesting the overthrow of the country’s elected government, reports CNN. The worst fatalities yet came this weekend when at least 114 individuals were killed on Saturday during civil disobedience protests.
Among the fatalities were six children between the ages of 10 and 16; a 40-year-old resident who was shot and burnt alive by military troops; and a 20-year-old nurse who was shot in the head by military troops as she attempted to attend to others already injured.
While those of us watching in horror from afar may feel powerless to help end the atrocities, there are a few things we can do. Two organizations have issued calls for donations in order to support and report on the peaceful protests. They are:
- The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) GoFundMe: The Pyidaungsu Hluttaw is Myanmar’s democratically elected legislature. This GoFundMe, run by the Citizen of Burma Award Organization, aims to support the Civil Disobedience Movement in Myanmar, over 400 of whom have already given their lives in an attempt to abolish the military dictatorship. Currently, the CRPH GoFundMe has raised over $7.5 million, yet every additional dollar helps. You can donate to the campaign here.
Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM): You can also donate directly to the Civil Disobedience Movement. All funds will go directly to helping those taking part in the CDM. The CDM’s page is in Burmese, but you can use Google Translate to read its messaging. To donate go here, and click on the white button above the Facebook buttons on the page.
- Support Myanmar Now’s journalism: Myanmar Now is an independent journalism outlet reporting on the atrocities being committed from the ground in the country. Much of what the world has learned about the murders committed by Myanmar’s junta comes from Myanmar Now’s first-hand reporting. The journalism outlet is asking for donations directly to help fund Myanmar Now‘s reporting and journalists’ salaries. Those seeking to donate can do so by sending funds directly to Myanmar Now’s PayPal account. Their PayPal email is contact@myanmar-now.org. You can also make a donation directly on their website here.
Get active on social media: As the JusticeForMyanmar Carrd page points out, getting active on social media is one way everyone can help contribute, regardless of their ability to make monetary donations. Post updates about the atrocities, tweet your local lawmakers demanding your government steps in to do something, share links to the campaigns on this page so people know where they can go to fund the Myanmar organizations that need it right now.