How to help Myanmar: 4 things you can do right now after military coup and crackdown on protesters

On February 1, 2021, Myanmar’s powerful military seized control of the country. In the less than two months since the coup at least 423 people have been killed protesting the overthrow of the country’s elected government, reports CNN. The worst fatalities yet came this weekend when at least 114 individuals were killed on Saturday during civil disobedience protests.

Among the fatalities were six children between the ages of 10 and 16; a 40-year-old resident who was shot and burnt alive by military troops; and a 20-year-old nurse who was shot in the head by military troops as she attempted to attend to others already injured.

While those of us watching in horror from afar may feel powerless to help end the atrocities, there are a few things we can do. Two organizations have issued calls for donations in order to support and report on the peaceful protests. They are: