Fast Company launches new membership group for business leaders

Fast Company, the world’s leading progressive business media brand, announced the launch of the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.

Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization that gives its members access to a unique, industry-leading peer group. Selected members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofits who have been selected for their expertise and track record.

As part of the organization, members will get access to a dedicated online platform designed to foster connections and information sharing.

Members have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights on fastcompany.com. Specific areas of focus include innovation, creativity, leadership and social good.

Members will also be able to participate in Expert Panel® discussions on key issues facing businesses. Expert Panels are compiled, easy-to-read articles that share the latest industry thinking from a diverse group of experts.

Member benefits include: