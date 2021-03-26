Fast Company launches new membership group for business leaders

Fast Company, the world’s leading progressive business media brand, announced the launch of the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.
Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization that gives its members access to a unique, industry-leading peer group. Selected members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofits who have been selected for their expertise and track record.
As part of the organization, members will get access to a dedicated online platform designed to foster connections and information sharing.
Members have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights on fastcompany.com. Specific areas of focus include innovation, creativity, leadership and social good.
Members will also be able to participate in Expert Panel® discussions on key issues facing businesses. Expert Panels are compiled, easy-to-read articles that share the latest industry thinking from a diverse group of experts.
Member benefits include:
Connections: Membership comes with access to a vetted network of leading professionals via group chat discussions and meetups on exclusive, private digital forums. Members also get the opportunity to create connections through concierge-level introductions. This allows members to collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries.
Publishing: Members will work with skilled editors to publish insights via Expert Panels and create long-form bylined articles on fastcompany.com.
All articles will also be shared via member executive profiles. Executive profiles are a search-optimized public resource that contains the member’s published pieces for quick reference.
Growth: Through lively discussions in the group’s private forum, virtual events, and online meetups, members will help one another solve business challenges and celebrate successes. Members also have the opportunity to get business coaching to create customized, actionable strategies for sustainable growth.
Business services and vendors: Members will receive exclusive access to the member marketplace, which features exclusive deals and discounts through partnerships with a variety of businesses. All vendors and business services providers are carefully selected and screened to provide top-quality offers.
To find out if you qualify for the Fast Company Executive Board, go to:
https://board.fastcompany.com/qualify
In addition, member insights and information on the Executive Board will be posted on the following social media channels:
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/FastCoBoard/
Instagram –https://www.instagram.com/fastcoboard/
LinkedIn – https://linkedin.com/company/fastcoboard
Twitter – https://twitter.com/fastcoboard