World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Architecture Finalists and Honorable Mentions

See the full list of honorees.

By By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Buildings that change the way we live or work, making it more sustainable, more energy efficient, and more humane. Read about the winner, a 105-story skyscraper that takes wood construction to new heights (with zero-carbon footprint).

Finalists

Burh Becc at Beacon Springs, Architectural Resource
Carbon-eating concrete, Solidia Technologies
John R 2660, Lorcan O’Herlihy Architect
McDonald’s Disney Flagship, Ross Barney Architects
Rebus, Henning Larsen Architects

Honorable Mentions

Behavioral Health Outpatient and Research Facility, HDR
Carbon Neutral Corridors, Archimania
CNL Business and Innovations Hub, HDR
Rebuilding our World from Scrap, International Design Clinic
Saving the Triple Deckers: A Net-Zero Challenge, WestFaulkner
Sustainable Energy Fund Building, Ashley McGraw Architects
The (Outdoor) Office, Perkins+Will
The Lawrenceville School Gruss Center for Art and Design, The Lawrenceville School
U City, Woods Bagot
Urban Awning, Gensler

