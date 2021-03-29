3 things you must do if you want to land your dream job

Demand for jobs has skyrocketed while job loss mounts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With competition at an all-time high, job seekers have their work cut out for them—especially women, who accounted for all job loss in December 2020 according to an analysis by the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) . BIPOC and LGBTQ+ candidates and those with disabilities face even greater challenges.

Savvy seekers have started to adapt and have found creative ways to highlight the transferable skills needed to reenter the workforce and stand out from the crowd. I loved the way Sydney Williams, global director of brand marketing for GE, put it when she published her ‘Mom Resume’ to underscore the invaluable skills motherhood requires: “If we shift the way we evaluate, prioritize, develop, and protect the skills we learn outside of the office, moms would have a fighting chance.”

Motherhood or not, breaking out of a siloed career path starts with skills you can develop throughout your life. I recently interviewed a candidate for an HR position who had no prior HR experience. But, she positioned her experience as an entrepreneur who built her business on her relationship skills and explained how they were relevant to the role.

Be intentional about skill-building

Be intentional about seeking out the skills you need to prepare you for your dream job. Waiting for your manager to recognize your skills to advance in your career, or suggesting upskilling to you, puts you at a big disadvantage for your professional development and long-term growth.

Initiate conversations with people holding positions you’re interested in pursuing. I sought out guidance and support from Gavin Fraser, now CEO of Small Planet, in my early career. He really understood my ambition to lead a company one day and he helped me cultivate skills that I needed to become a CEO. Under his wing, I worked intentionally across every facet of running a company from P&L management through marketing to client services.

Be a helper

Helping others can help yourself, too. Younger professionals looking to advance or explore new avenues can build up their leadership skills with community involvement. Participating in your community’s volunteer programs, local churches and temples, and schools can teach you a variety of skills from project management, marketing, sales, and beyond. It’s important to remember that your career isn’t linear and the skills you acquire throughout your life will set you up for success and open a variety of opportunities.