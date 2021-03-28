Philadelphia is about to go completely dark at night. Here’s why

On a single night in October 2020, more than 1,000 birds crashed to their deaths against the windows of tall buildings in downtown Philadelphia. Blamed on a rare convergence of the semiannual migration period and bad weather, a major contributing factor was the abundance of lights left on inside tall buildings overnight. By the next morning, the streets were littered with dead birds.

“There were just hundreds of birds everywhere. It was like nothing we had ever experienced,” says Keith Russell, program manager for urban conservation at Audubon Mid-Atlantic, the regional office of the national bird-focused nonprofit. The group had been calling on building owners in the city to do something about bird collisions since 2006 and had been conducting regular counts of bird deaths in the city since 2008, but not much had changed.

Bird deaths resulting from collisions with buildings are nothing new. Seemingly clear flight paths seen through the windows of buildings, reflections of trees and other potential habitats, and the lure of bright and confusing lights during nighttime migration all contribute to a shocking number of bird-building crashes. Researchers estimate that collisions with buildings cause up to one billion bird deaths annually in the United States, making a very clear argument for why buildings and cities need to be designed with birds in mind.

But the scale of death on that October night was galvanizing. “There was a lot of learning and a lot of awareness that came out of that,” Russell says.

After 15 years of effort, Audubon Mid-Atlantic and several other local organizations have succeeded in convincing building owners to do more. Beginning April 1, and running for the duration of both the spring and autumn bird migration periods, buildings across Philadelphia will be voluntarily turning off their lights at night.

The initiative, Lights Out Philly, runs from April 1 to May 31 and again from August 15 to November 15, and it calls on building owners and managers to turn off, dim, or block any lights within buildings that are typically left on at night. It also calls for nonessential lights, such as those illuminating building signs or sponsor logos, to be turned off or switched to green or blue colors that are less likely to attract birds than red or white. For these twice-annual migration periods, turning off lights can help reduce the potentially deadly lure and distraction of buildings, keeping the tens of millions of birds that travel through Philadelphia along the Atlantic Flyway on their flight path.