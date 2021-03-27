The Roaring ’20s sounds nice, but a Snoring ’20s would be nicer

As the vaccination effort ramps up nationwide, anticipation of unfettered freedom crackles in the air. People are getting ready to be perceived out in the wild again, to hit unpause on the Massive Multiplayer Game of social life in physical spaces. Indoor ones, even! Here comes the heavy wave of ecstatic hedonism, as economists and tarot-reading Twitterers predict a second coming of the Roaring ’20s.

And that’s fine! For a while. More power to the (vaccinated) partyers, but personally I’m over the idea of an entire new Roaring ’20s. Bring on the Snoring ’20s!

Not to yuck anyone’s yum as they price out flapper-tassels, but the thing about celebratory moments is that they end. You have your Ewok jamboree and then the elation fades and it’s back to the business of everyday life. The difference this time is our coming Ewok jamboree might include months of euphoric reveling; the insatiable urge to say yes to everything and tell FOMO to eff off. It will be a time to make up for lost time. But realistically, how long can that last? How long would you even want it to last?

As historian John M. Barry points out in a recent Politico interview, part of the reason people of the 1920s got swept up in a decade of carpe diem is because one of the deadliest wars in world history ended unexpectedly, just as one of the deadliest plagues ever also ended. Not to downplay the devastation of COVID-19, but casualties of the 1918 pandemic were of an entirely different magnitude—with at least 20 times as many deaths worldwide. And that’s before you even factor in the millions of war dead. Make no mistake, everyone who survived this past year should feel grateful to be alive. Just perhaps not the kind of death-cheating gratitude of living every day like it’s your last.

The pandemic should have made us all at least a little more germaphobic, and that’s a good thing. As Barry further points out in his Politico interview, even after the 1918 pandemic ended, scientists had no idea yet how viruses worked. They only got around to defining the word “virus” in 1925, at which point many folks had (justifiably) long since traded face masks for tweed newsie caps. That knowledge gap is part of the reason people in the Roaring ’20s seemed to party without fear of viral reprisal. A full century later, we have way too much health data, and way too many hypochondriacs, for the same amount of carefree jubilation. (Although I am prepared to be surprised.)