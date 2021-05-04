advertisement
World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Enduring Impact (15+ Years) In Business Finalists and Honorable Mentions

See the full list of honorees.

By By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Companies that have achieved incredible impact and have been in business over 15 years. Read about the winner, an energy company taking Oakland’s used cooking oil and turning it into renewable fuel for buses and trucks.

Finalists

All in for Democracy/UU the Vote, Unitarian Universalist Association
Biomega EV, Biomega
Eco-Package, Samsung
Inclusive Ownership Program, Coldwell Banker Real Estate
Phade, WinCup
PopMarts, Kitchens To Go
Responsible Solar, First Solar
Source Elements, Source Elements
The Child Welfare Capacity Crisis, Change and Innovation Agency and State of Idaho
Virtual Bedside Performance Program, Musicians On Call

Honorable Mentions

BioFuze, Paradise Textiles (Alpine Creations)
Circular Economy model, Avangard Innovative
Facebook boycott, Color Of Change
Girls4Tech, Mastercard
Healthy Buildings Program, Carrier
Lucknow factory, Organic India
Packsize X7, Packsize International
Up & Running initiative, Ebay
Velabit Lidar Sensor, Velodyne Lidar

