Not another Instagram installation: How the design industry can set a new standard for IRL experiences

As the Lombardy region of Italy reentered its strictest level of lockdown earlier this month, rumors swirled that Milan’s Salone del Mobile would be cancelled again. Prior to the pandemic, the fair—and the enormous Milan Design Week that surrounds it—had been the annual lynchpin event for companies in the furniture and design industry, as well as a global stage for experimentation and storytelling for brands including Airbnb, Nike, Lexus, and Louis Vuitton.

As this design event and countless others around the world head into a second year of disruption, it begs the question of whether we in the design industry have an opportunity to reimagine not only the purpose of these design weeks, but also their execution.

Traditionally, seminal design events like the London Design Festival, NYCxDesign, and Milan’s Salone del Mobile were anchored around a furniture industry trade fair, which meant that most attendees were directly connected to the design industry in some way. But in recent years, design moved from a niche sector into a mainstream conversation. It became a coveted area for business innovation across categories, which resulted in a significant shift away from the trade events featuring home goods to the larger public-facing festivals of creativity that surround them. This isn’t entirely a bad thing. It’s inspired more engagement, incentivized cities and businesses to be more involved, and created new audiences that are excited about the events. But as interest and investment grew, so did a more exclusionary, commodified design ethos that attracted more of the design-interested wealthy that one would expect to see at an art fair, rather than the socially focussed, democratic problem solvers that are foundational to the industry.

Translating the accessibility of virtual events

The virtual model that many of these events pivoted to during the pandemic would appear to have brought design back to its more accessible and egalitarian roots by allowing, for the most part, anyone, anywhere to access this content. One stellar example of this is the Vitra Sessions, which delves into pressing questions that have emerged since the pandemic. Even so, the virtual shift came at the cost of personal interactions and spontaneous discovery that can only be made on the ground at these events (especially around 2 a.m. at Bar Basso in Milan, as industry insiders will tell you).

Here, there is an opportunity, coming out of lockdown, for these events to maintain the spirit of accessibility, foster those spontaneous interactions and encourage thoughtful dialogue, while also supporting local economic recovery by finding new ways to integrate into the public realm. Ben Evans, director of the London Design Festival, has been working closely with the mayor of London on how the September 2021 event can encourage the public to reengage safely, venture out, and be inspired while supporting local businesses. “The London Design Festival is not just a platform for this huge portfolio of design stories, but to actually help generate and encourage the general public to come hear those stories, to reinvigorate the city after an extended period of lockdown,” he says.

In their next edition, city-wide design festivals have the opportunity to call on their local creative community to bring forth ideas for recovery, for healing, and for engagement. The public format allows for greater depth of content that can respond to social issues—both local and global—and cultural change.