Big Tech CEOs face Congress: Here’s how Facebook, Twitter, and Google say they’re fighting extremism

Under the spotlight again, the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Google are testifying in Congress today about how their social media behemoths are combating the types of extremist content that leads to misinformation campaigns, such as the theory that COVID-19 is a hoax or that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Such campaigns have birthed widespread skepticism against the COVID-19 vaccine and, in January, an insurrectionist uprising on Capitol Hill when a far-right mob attempted to block the certification of democratic votes.

The hearing, entitled “Disinformation Nation: Social Media’s Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation,” began live-streaming at 12 p.m. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Jack Dorsey of Twitter, and Sundar Pichai of Google all submitted written testimonies ahead of the conference.

Here’s some of what they’re saying:

Mark Zuckerberg:

“The vast majority of what people see on Facebook is neither political nor hateful. Political posts make up only about 6 percent of what people in the United States see in their News Feed, and the prevalence of hateful content people see on our service is less than 0.08 percent.”

“We work with 80 independent third-party fact-checkers certified through the International Fact-Checking Network . . . If content is rated false, we put a warning label on it [and] significantly reduce its distribution. This cuts future views by more than 80%.”

People who “liked, commented on, or reacted to posts with Covid-19 misinformation that we later removed for violating our policy . . . will see a thumbnail of the post and more information about where they saw it, how they engaged with it, why it was false, and why we removed it.”

“To date, we have banned over 250 white supremacist groups and 890 militarized social movements . . . We have also continued to enforce our ban on hate groups, including the Proud Boys and many others.”

