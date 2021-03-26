3 design-led ways to support the AAPI community

advertisement advertisement

Anti-Asian violence has risen dramatically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, culminating in the horrific shooting in Atlanta last month. Six of the eight people killed were women of Asian descent. Now, Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) designers and allies are using their design skills to advocate for change in small but meaningful ways.

advertisement

advertisement

Some have created moving social graphics, such as this one by Angel B. Lee, which depicts six stark red tally marks against a white backdrop, or this haunting redesign of the New York Times front page by Sho Shibuya, which looks like it’s been shot eight times. Others, such as designer Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, created free rally posters that depict Asian Americans in colorful and optimistic illustrations with phrases such as “This is our home too.” Some designers are also raising money for advocacy groups, encouraging you to use the power of the purse in support of Asian American and Pacific Islander causes. Here, we outline three design fundraisers that benefit AAPI causes and organizations—but hurry, they won’t be around forever. #DesignforATL This fundraiser is a raffle of gorgeous products from 96 different designers with the funds going to the families of the Atlanta victims through the nonprofit Advancing Justice Atlanta. #DesignforATL has a slew of design pieces on offer—such as these drop earrings by Faris Jewelry, Building Block’s mini rucksack, and even big-ticket items such as a Herman Miller Noguchi table. Here’s how it works: Scope out any products you might want on the #DesignforATL Instagram page. To enter, go to the Advancing Justice for Atlanta page, make a donation, and write #DesignforATL along with the product you want in the notes section. It’s basically like a raffle. One donation equals one ticket. There’s no limit on the number of donations you can make in order to up your chances. The requested donation price varies by product. The fundraiser ends on Sunday, March 28, at midnight EST.

advertisement

The fundraiser was organized by three AAPI-owned organizations: PR collective Hello Human, multidisciplinary design studio L&G Studio, and rug and textile design studio Tantuvi. Jenny Nguyen, the founder of Hello Human, says the organizers pulled off the concept in a matter of days, emailing “all the designers we could think of” to donate products. “This fundraiser gave us a place to start, to help the victim’s families. As community-first people it made sense to use our existing skills and networks to do this,” says Nguyen. “But there is a lot more complex and difficult work to be done to break down white supremacy. This is just the beginning.” AAPI Love Taste Bud T-shirts Buy one of these long-sleeve graphic tees to support the AAPI Community Fund, and raise awareness for over 100 AAPI-owned restaurants listed on the back of the tee. The shirt, designed by social media director and consultant Michael Chan and graphic designer Eileen Tjan, is minimal but says a lot with a bold typeface on the front and sleeves of the tee that reads “AAPI Love” and “Hey Let’s Be Taste Buds.” Chan and Tjan’s shared love of food spurred the project as a way to support both AAPI-owned restaurants facing economic hardship and the AAPI community, which has experienced an increase in hate crimes and violence. Tjan’s love for fashion led to the T-shirt, which she wanted to make more purposeful than your typical trendy graphic tee. She describes this one as “a cool-looking shirt that[‘s] actually useful, and serves as a restaurant guide for people traveling across America, all while supporting our community as they dine.” Tjan, who also owns design studio Other, adds that clothing is a great way to spur dialog. “Clothing can be a conversation starter, and having conversations is one easy (and common) way to engage, learn, understand, share, and heal with another person during this difficult time.”

advertisement