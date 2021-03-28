Most DEI efforts fail. Here are 4 strategies to ensure they don’t

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) rose to prominence in the 1960s , driven by Civil Rights legislation. In the 1980s it was spurred by changing workforce demographics, and in the early 2000s as a business strategy to achieve higher profitability. Now, as racial awakening has brought DEI back into focus, it’s hard to find a U.S. company that hasn’t prioritized diversity and inclusion over the past year.

While each era helped advance the national conversation, change has been limited, especially at the top of the corporate ladder. The 2020 “Women in the Workplace” study published by McKinsey & Company and LeanIn.org found that people of color are measurably less represented the closer one gets to the senior ranks of an organization. This trend is especially alarming among women of color, who make up 18% of entry-level positions based on the study, but only 3% of C-suite-level roles.

Why progress has been so incremental

Alongside the renewed focus on diversity hiring, there’s a silent undercurrent pushing in the other direction. It’s too little understood and too often a detractor from sustained progress. Yet I have seen it over and over in my career and “lived” it through the experiences of those I’ve mentored.

The challenges start during the recruiting process, which often is comparatively more difficult for candidates from underrepresented groups and can shape their view of a company and its workplace from the very beginning. Historical underrepresentation in many industries means that diverse candidates frequently have a smaller or nonexistent network of friends and family to provide advice or share experiences about the application process, interviewing, and other aspects of the job search.

Those who do jump the initial hurdle often reach departments where they are underrepresented. Sometimes there is no one else who looks like them or comes from a similar background. Rather than focusing on conquering the challenges of a new role, their mindshare becomes dominated by blending in and navigating social dynamics that others don’t face.

With more focus on navigating than performing, work can suffer. Growing self-doubt and waning confidence over time can mean that results lag and a self-reinforcing negative cycle sets in. These employees start to receive fewer opportunities, less exposure to senior executives, and fewer chances to learn and improve.