Building a more equitable healthcare system

When it comes to healthcare, access and delivery are often divided along racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic lines. Consider that members of Hispanic and Black communities were hospitalized for COVID-19 at a rate nearly three times higher than those in white communities. These areas often face broad systemic issues that adversely impact health, including a lack of healthcare access found in wealthier, whiter areas. “Now more than ever, it’s time for healthcare leaders to make equity a strong part of their strategic plans,” says Dr. Anjali Bhagra, medical director of Mayo Clinic’s Office of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity.

Recently, Optum and Fast Company hosted “Health Equity 2021,” bringing together a panel of leaders from health care, government, and civil rights and urban advocacy to discuss health equity and the steps organizations can take to build a more inclusive healthcare system. Here are key takeaways from their discussion.

FOCUS ON DIVERSE PERSPECTIVES

Developing a more equitable healthcare system begins by including people who have direct experience in affected communities. “In order for us to make real change, we need to change who’s helping us address the problem,” says Karoom Brown, global chief growth and strategy officer at OptumServe. “It’s hard to address health equity in a community that you’ve never been a part of.”

Building a diverse team can give organizations a deeper understanding of the issues they’re trying to address, and help them better leverage tools such as data analytics. Brown suggests that organizations hire staff with direct expertise in the issues they want to address. For example, someone who grew up in a low-income area may have a better perspective on the limited healthcare resources available in such areas compared with those of wealthier communities.

SHARING THE RIGHT DATA

When it comes to health equity, the right data can make all the difference. “To me, data is destiny,” Bhagra says. “There’s no doubt that for us to make change at the level we wish, we’ve got to rely on big data.”

The quality of data also matters. To drive better care and treatment, organizations must examine the source of their data closely. They should ensure it comes from the communities and patients they wish to serve. In particular it is important to gather information from the healthcare providers who have been serving those communities for decades.