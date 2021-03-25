Why Amazon workers in Alabama are trying to unionize

advertisement advertisement

This article was produced by Capital & Main, an award-winning journalism nonprofit. It is co-published here with permission.

The union organizing drive at the mammoth Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama located 20 miles south of Birmingham, Alabama, has the feel of both a social and religious movement. There are five days until the mail-in ballots will be counted to determine whether the company’s 5,800 employees will gain union representation. Last week, organizers and workers gathered at the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union’s scruffy office to go over their final push and to talk to reporters from around the world who have descended upon Birmingham. Jennifer Bates, an African American “learning ambassador” at the Amazon facility—she trains new workers—believes that her courage to fight the corporate giant comes from a spiritual source, “the Almighty, the creator of all things.” She also traces her personal strength to the civil rights movement that rocked Birmingham in the early 1960s. “I really believe that in this organizing drive we are following the foot soldiers who came before us,” she says. Josh Brewer, the union’s lead organizer, is an ordained minister from Michigan who found his way into the labor union movement while trying to ensure his life had purpose, and he was immediately given some of the toughest organizing challenges. Brewer sees the Amazon campaign as a “David vs. Goliath” battle, his biggest career challenge so far. On this day Brewer has one eye on the office television to see if a tornado sweeping through Mississippi and Alabama is going to require moving into the basement, as he reflects on the five-month and 24/7 commitment that he has made to the unionization effort. “Black workers in the South are fed up, but so is the middle class and so is the rest of the country,” he says. The David and Goliath analogy is appropriate. Amazon’s worldwide power combines and directs enormous economic, technological, and cultural resources toward making sure that the mostly African American and female workers in Bessemer are convinced that a union is the last thing they need.

Since the union drive began five months ago, Amazon has spent millions of dollars on anti-union consultants who have deployed familiar tactics to dissuade workers from voting for the union. According to Amazon worker Darryl Richardson, the “captive audience” meetings that employees are required to attend are where the anti-union message is hammered home. “In these meetings Amazon implies that they will close down the facility if the union comes in. They say we won’t get our pay raises and that all the union wants is dues money for themselves,” he says. “We’re working for the richest man in the world. Amazon looks good on the outside, but inside it’s a totally different story.” * * * In response to questions, an Amazon spokesperson claimed, “our employees choose to work at Amazon because we offer some of the best jobs available everywhere we hire, and we encourage anyone to compare our total compensation package, health benefits, and workplace environment to any other company with similar jobs.” Still, Amazon has been sanctioned for intimidation and violations of labor law at other facilities by the National Labor Relations Board. Organizers insist that the penalties are so minimal that there is no incentive for the company to desist.

Brewer regards Amazon’s captive meetings as the most effective strategy that the company has used to intimidate workers, a freedom U.S. companies enjoy but which is forbidden in countries that have more progressive labor laws. “These powerful corporations,” he insists, “can disregard the laws that we do have in place but face no repercussions, no fines, no jail time and they go home at night and know they will have no concerns.” According to pro-union workers, Amazon has perfected the surveillance workplace. How many “picks” a worker can make—the pulling of products from computerized pods—is calculated by the minute. Company designated “time off tasks” for going to the bathroom or getting a drink of water are also precisely measured. There are no “safe spaces” away from the lens of a camera or the oversight of a supervisor. Richardson, who was one of the first workers to contact the union about possible representation, points to pervasive management oversight that extends even into restrooms. “They have anti-union flyers in the bathroom, in the break room and cameras over your work station and even in the parking lots.” Bates says employees are regularly searched by security guards on the lookout for workers stealing product. “They make you empty your pockets, take your shoes off when you are going for your break. It’s a power they are using on us, and you accept it or you lose your job.” It’s clear that support for the union is not overwhelming and that a victory for organized labor is far from certain. Sirlena Harris moved from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, six months ago to work for Amazon and is satisfied with the pay and benefits at the warehouse. At the Circle K gas station just outside the facility she expresses support for the company. “Amazon as a whole is a good company. We don’t need no union as we have everything we need there.”

