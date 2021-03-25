A return-to-work road map for displaced women

Economists have been sounding the alarm about a shecession for nearly a year. (The term was used by C. Nicole Mason of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research in a May 2020 New York Times article to describe the economic downturn’s disproportionate effect on working women.) Alas, little progress has been made in addressing the troubling numbers.

Women’s participation in the economy is at its lowest in nearly 35 years. This past September, four times more women than men left the workforce. The pandemic is decimating jobs, and industries that are dominated by women are disproportionately affected as many women leave the workforce to fill family care needs. Reversing these losses at scale and for the long term will require serious conversations among lawmakers and employers.

But as the U.S. economy starts to show signs of recovery, there are steps women can take to get back to work, or to keep their current jobs. I recently spoke to several women leaders who offered advice to women navigating the new world of work (and family).

Life is not binary

Negotiating begins at home. Many women, especially moms, find themselves assuming the classic gender roles in the home, taking on more of the household and child care duties even when employed. All too often, this contributes to women being underemployed. Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, former CEO of StubHub and founder and chairman of theBoardlist, advocates negotiating inside and outside the home. If you are thinking about leaving the workforce because nonwork obligations are interfering, consider whether there is an alternative to leaving entirely.

“People presume everything is binary,” says Cassidy, who wrote an upcoming book about taking calculated risks. Negotiate with your spouse or partner first. Create an environment at home that enables you to succeed outside the home. Once you have that conversation, the next step is to do the same with your boss. “Women leave the workforce because they feel they have no other choice,” she says. “Before you leave, take one very hard shot at negotiating everything at work. As opposed to leaving, ask for a one-year sabbatical. Ask for shorter days or a shorter workweek. Know what you want. If you’re great at what you do, the cost of losing you is quite high.”

Be ready to sell yourself

At the end of the day, you still must be persuasive and clearly communicate why you are the best fit for a position.