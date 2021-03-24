Did you spend your stimulus check on a PlayStation 5 or sex toy? You’re probably not alone

If you spent your third stimulus check on sex toys , you’re not alone.

New data from the e-commerce company Pattern finds that the product with the second-largest growth in week-over-week demand on Amazon is an intimate item for women called a rose toy. The toy saw a 334% increase.

No. 1 on the list is the PlayStation 5, up 511%.

Rounding out the top three are patio furniture sets with 241%, corsets with 167%, and computer graphics cards with 129%.

Pattern compared March 10 with March 17. The latter was the day tens of millions of Americans received their third stimulus checks.

“It’s encouraging to see that Americans are indulging in a rare, but much-needed, round of retail therapy,” John LeBaron, Pattern’s chief revenue officer, tells Fast Company. “When you think about the economic and psychological stress of the pandemic, it’s not surprising to see increases in demand for these products. Purchasing something that you wouldn’t have otherwise been able to without stimulus money, like a new outfit or a new outlet for entertainment, makes a lot of sense and should help ease some of the burden consumers are feeling right now.”