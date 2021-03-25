4 useful strategies to resist the siren song of multitasking

If you worked from home during the past year, you probably found that the pros and cons occupy two sides of the same coin. One of the biggest upsides of remote work is you can create a focused, distraction-free environment. A downside is you and solely you are responsible for creating that focused environment.

For many, stay-at-home orders also introduced unique professional challenges: homeschooling children, sharing workspace with family members, and even soothing needy pets. But as widespread vaccination enables us to imagine a post-coronavirus world, companies are reconsidering how and where employees will work.

A 2020 Gartner survey found that 74% of CFOs will permanently shift some staff to remote work. Relatedly, another survey from Harvard Business School suggests that at least 16% of U.S. employees will work from home at least two days per week after the pandemic. It seems the home office is here to stay; we need long-term strategies to remain focused and productive.

By now, you know the basics: turn off device notifications. Set and keep standard hours. Take regular breaks, preferably away from screens. These are table stakes for remote work. As someone who launched a company from my tiny New York apartment, there are four key tactics I revisited during the pandemic and will continue to use when we reopen our offices.

Before we get to the details, it’s worth exploring why psychiatrists and neuroscientists rail against multitasking. What is its allure? Research shows that rapidly switching between unrelated tasks can cut your productivity by as much as 40%. Another study found that workers distracted by email and phone calls temporarily lost 10 IQ points, which is the same as one sleepless night, and more than twice the cognitive impact of smoking marijuana. Most importantly, multitasking can be incredibly stressful. Repeatedly switching focus creates anxiety and raises cortisol levels.

Even when you know that multitasking turns your brain into a spastic chipmunk, it’s tough to resist. A 2014 study found that 99% of adults use two forms of media simultaneously at least once a week. The average is over two hours a day. So why do we do it? Multitasking makes us feel like we’re squeezing more from our time. And scrolling social media, checking email, or even rummaging in the fridge can be alluring during difficult tasks. If you’re feeling frazzled from frequent interruptions, here are some strategies to consider.