Strip malls, Applebee’s, and, yes, some Teslas: This is what Silicon Valley actually looks like

At a rather unremarkable intersection in Cupertino, California, there’s an Asian specialty foods store called 99 Ranch Market. It’s an outpost of a national chain founded in the 1980s, and it’s tucked into the kind of strip mall familiar to just about anyone who has lived in the suburbs. Apple Park, which has a $4.17 billion price tag , is directly across the street. Everyday life in Silicon Valley really depends on where you look.

Photographer Ramak Fazel looks for lesser-known perspectives of the everyday in a new book called Silicon Valley No_Code Life, developed through the shoe company Tod’s editorial initiative No_Code and published by Rizzoli. The book, an investigation into the diverse realities of living in the San Francisco area, shows that the narrative of Silicon Valley as a high-tech vision of the future isn’t the whole picture.

The San Francisco area is one of the most expensive in the United States. The influx of tech companies and tech money from the likes of Google, Facebook, Apple, and Tesla have inundated the area with cash and exacerbated a housing crisis. Even so, Fazel found over about 10 days of shooting between late 2019 and early 2020 that Silicon Valley is much more dynamic than glinting, multimillion-dollar corporate campuses traversed by techies in hoodies and Allbirds sneakers. The built environment gives you a hint.

In addition to that 99 Ranch Market, Fazel’s photographs show contrasting scenes of Laundromats, gas stations, and Brutalist banks. They capture the region’s past with Old West-inspired architectural relics like the Saddle room (“the last neighborhood bar in Redwood City”). And they capture parts of the tech industry we see less often, like an electronic components wholesaler in San Jose or software company CEOs caught enjoying their time off as airplane pilots.

“Silicon Valley has certain products and services that they propose and they offer us and we’re all familiar with, but the actual built environment is something more opaque that we don’t have a clear idea of,” Fazel says. But, he adds, “There’s a disconnect in what we understand about Silicon Valley in terms of people’s lives.”

One of Fazel’s favorite photographs is one he took at Photo Magic, a photo studio in Fremont. The photograph itself doesn’t look like anything special: It captures one man showing another a photograph on his digital camera as he sits on a stool inside the studio, just down the street from the Tesla Factory Showroom.