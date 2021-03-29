Lessons from the pandemic: Have a plan B, C, D, and E

Before the pandemic, I barely ever worked remotely; my team at Okta always thrived on office energy and connecting in person. And while I thought I’d grown accustomed to seeing people only on Zoom or in Slack channels (I’m an engineer by trade and tend to be introverted), I realized how much I missed in-person collaboration after seeing a few team members (masked up, outside, and post negative COVID-19 tests) during the filming of a documentary tied to our annual “Oktane” event a few weeks ago.

It was the best feeling to reunite, and that day together got me thinking more about what we’ll be ready to bring back and what we’ve learned about how to work. We’re now at the one-year mark of a shift to remote work during a pandemic that’s changed our personal and professional lives for good. Here’s what I’m taking with me even after offices reopen.

Embracing a “we’re in this together” mindset

This past year, I’ve had to lean on other leaders more than ever. You can only get through a crisis by turning to peers for collaboration on common issues and support. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve kept in frequent contact with other CEOs through a shared Slack channel to cover remote work challenges and how to communicate critical updates to employees. I anticipate this channel will become even more active as we navigate return-to-office plans and life post-vaccine.

I seek more advice now, but I also carve out ample time to share it when I can and answer employees’ questions. It helps that we already had an established cadence of all-hands meetings and a forum for submission of anonymous employee feedback before the pandemic hit. If you can, create that weekly rhythm to provide ample opportunity for employees to bring issues to the forefront early. It’s also critical to open avenues for informal discourse on important issues. Last year, we hosted an Ask Me Anything session in March to bring the company and our stakeholders together and discuss work-from-home policies and concerns, and we organized a listening tour in June to discuss Okta’s support for Black Lives Matter with employees.

Maintaining an agility-first approach

Without an openness to change, we never would have made it through this past year. For example, we learned pivoting in-person events to successful virtual ones is possible—we made it work for both of our major 2020 events (and in less than 30 days for our first go!)—but only by staying agile and not letting the setbacks get us down.

Leading up to our annual Oktane event in April 2020, we didn’t only create one backup plan; we had a plan B, C, D, and E, and with constantly shifting plans, we made it to plan E. But through it, we discovered unexpected benefits. We saw a broader, global audience reach at both of our events and walked away with more reusable and translatable content. I always talk about the power of inertia in keeping us at the status quo, and last year truly disrupted everything we’ve known about doing business. By getting comfortable with change and staying agile through obstacles this year, you may discover more efficient ways to work.