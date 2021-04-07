Make your spring cleaning green with these 7 nontoxic, eco-friendly brands

Spring cleaning has never felt so resonant: sweeping away the old, letting in the new; giving your home a well-earned fresh start, after it served as a work/living/leisure space for the past year.

But do you have to clean your cleaning? Most cleaning supplies are a double-edged sword: full of toxins and housed in single-use plastic. And according to the UK-based Ellen MacArthur Foundation, only 10 percent of your average bottled household cleaner is made of active ingredients. The rest? Water.

Many household cleaners leave behind a lot of waste, from excess packaging to the unknown amounts of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) that linger well after you’ve wiped your last surface down. Luckily, the market has grown savvy. Companies are creating transparent, sustainable, low- to no-waste cleaners made with good-for-you (and the planet!) ingredients that actually work.

Want to clean up your act? Here’s how to start:

Blueland

The simple “Why didn’t I think of that?” beauty of Blueland’s trio of stylish, squeaky clean cleaners—which are tablet- and powder-based “just add water” formulas—is what won the company the Shark Tank seal of approval in 2019. Today, Blueland’s expanded range of cleaners includes dishwashers and laundry tabs housed in tin containers and powdered soap, dispensed from a reusable silicone shaker.

Grove Collaborative

This membership-based D2C marketplace sells a myriad of smart, sustainable items for your home (and person) and has a commitment to be 100% plastic-free by 2025. The company’s in-house label, Grove Co., features a suite of stellar cleaning solutions, along with specialized tools, like scrubby, plant-based sponges made gently abrasive with walnut shells and wool dryer balls that will put you off non-biodegradable, chemical-ladened dryer sheets once and for all. Tip: Grove membership is free, but when you place your first order, the company defaults to a monthly recurring shipment model. You can always customize your orders, pause any month, or simply opt out of auto-shipments entirely.