Chef Nancy Silverton has a new collaboration with cookware company Made In—and the results are gorgeous

In the colorful land of direct-to-consumer cookware, Made In stands out with its no nonsense designs, leaning on sleek carbon steel for professional-grade cookware that performs like a beast and looks great without frills. The brand was founded in 2017 by childhood friends and Boston natives, Jake Kalick and Chip Malt, and has since earned the support of more than 650 restaurants who’ve incorporated the line into their kitchens. (Though it’s still designed to be accessible for the home chef.)

Think Eric Ripert, Stephanie Izard, and Tom Colicchio. And most notably: patron saint of sourdough and restauranteur many times over, Nancy Silverton, who relies on Made In for her Michelin-starred restaurant group, Mozza.

“Once I got to cook with and see the pots and pans, that was my first introduction,” she said, “I was immediately comfortable and enthusiastic.”

The James Beard-winning chef loves Made In so much, she partnered for a series of collaborations, including a brand new collection of porcelain bakeware, out this week. The three-piece collection—available as a set for $189 or from $69 separately—includes three baking dishes: a 5.3 QT rectangle, a 2.4 QT square, and a 2.6 QT oval in crisp white, naturally non-stick porcelain with hand-painted red or navy trim.

Like Made In‘s other products, the bakeware emphasizes structural integrity over Instagrammable aesthetic. (Though Silverton said she loves that they look great direct from the oven to the table.) Kalick explained the company immediately went to France to source their porcelain once they and Silverton decided on baking dishes, pairing up with a factory that’s been creating bakeware for more than 200 years.

“French porcelain is our ideal raw material,” he said. “It’s beautiful, but it’s also incredibly resistant to thermal changes—it can go from the freezer to the oven with no strain. And you get even browning, so you won’t get the hot spots that singe like in metal [bakeware].”