These Asian food startups are reclaiming and rebranding authentic cuisine—with delicious results

With post-vaccine dining in my near future, my enthusiasm for the kitchen lessens with each passing day. I’ve spent months getting hyped for steam toasters , funky vinegars , and cocktails and cakes housed in beautiful Depression-era-inspired glassware —and I’ve loved every minute! But now, the rut is real.

That said, the last few weeks have been particularly difficult for the AAPI community and I have been thinking about how I can be more thoughtful with brands and founders my household supports. And you can, too.

These five culinary brands are using such innovative twists on traditional ideas that they’ve been able to get me out of my scrambled-eggs-and-toast routine. Whether it be one-step bulgogi pan sauce or flavor-packed, keto-friendly paneer, these creative brands will surely shake up your kitchen routine.

Omsom

I fell in love with Omsom after speaking with sister-founders Vanessa and Kim Pham. Their line of “starters”—packaged traditional sauces and marinades—are a spectacular solution for nights when I have only a brick of tofu in my fridge. Omsom partnered with notable Asian chefs to create their authentic renditions of classics including Bessou owner Maiko Kyogoku’s Japanese Yuzu Misoyaki (my favorite for grilled eggplant) and Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ by Chef Jimmy Ly of Madame Vo. Each packet sauces up a very filling meal for two (or satisfying portions for three) and comes in a pack of three—so you always have backup, with pantry space to spare.

Sāch Foods

When founders Jasleen and Tarush Agarwal wanted a fresher, healthier meat-free protein, they created their ready-to-eat paneer brand, Sāch Foods. Fast Company editor Amy Farley, who is a meat-eater living with vegetarians, subbed the company’s Turmeric Twist Paneer for eggs in an Easter brunch shakshuka. “It was delicious. My daughter was eating it right off the cutting board,” she says. “And the texture was perfect: After simmering for 20 minutes, it was soft but still had a bit of texture to it. I can already tell that this is going to be a great protein source for a vegetarian family.” She also reports that pan-frying the original Plain Paneer led to great results. It turned beautifully crispy on the outside but was super soft and tender on the inside: “My kids can’t get enough,” she says. Sach Paneer checks a few dietary boxes: gluten-free, keto-friendly, all-natural, and high in protein.