Forget skincare: This wellness brand’s superfood supplements promise to deliver beauty from the inside out

Trinity Mouzon Wofford planned to be a doctor. She went to New York University to study medicine with a holistic lens, inspired by a lifetime of education and care for her mother’s severe autoimmune disease. But when insurance stood in the way of her mother’s ability to see her doctor of choice, Wofford decided to pivot.

“It made me consider what I wanted to do in wellness and how much accessibility played into it,” she says. The result was Golde, a superfood-driven line of wellness ingestibles and topicals that Wofford launched in 2017.

Her hero product is a collection of powdered superfood lattes, which contain blends of turmeric, matcha, and cacao—ingredients said to support skin, immunity, metabolism, and other crucial bodily functions. The superfood latte line ranges from $22 to $42, with a directive to blend a scoop of powder—there are 29 servings for a 4.2-ounce bag—with hot liquid before adding your milk of choice.

(I like drinking the Original Turmeric superfood latte blend iced with oat milk and honey—it’s lovely: one teaspoon powder, 1/4 cup hot water, froth, and then add honey, milk, and ice.)

“I got into turmeric from my mom,” Wofford explains. “She was using it as an anti-inflammatory. It was affordable but effective. I found it to be so good for my skin, gut, immunity . . . but I thought we could make it a little more consumer-friendly, at least to the Western customer who wasn’t already super familiar.”

Wofford launched Golde out of her Brooklyn apartment with her partner in business (and life), Issey Kobori. The two maintained full-time jobs in the early days, and took on packaging, design, product photography, and more themselves. “We did everything,” Wofford says.