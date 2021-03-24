Your Slack inbox is now open to millions of users

Slack, the popular workplace messaging app that once cordoned users into discrete, virtual office spaces, is now chasing greater ambitions by becoming a full-fledged, inter-company communication network.

Starting today, any Slack user will be able to direct message any other user—whether corporate-affiliated or not. The feature, called Connect DMs, requires users to first send an invite to a recipient’s email address; if it’s accepted, the recipient then becomes a contact within the app, allowing for future back-and-forths with ease.

Billed as a way for team members to interface with third-party vendors or customers—thus moving conversations “out of siloed email threads”—the feature also furthers a subtle campaign from Slack to become the go-to app for all work-related exchanges. Whereas email, SMS, or LinkedIn have traditionally dominated as top modes of communication for professionals, Slack seems to be challenging that hierarchy with its new offerings. The feature also gives Slack an edge against its major competitor, Microsoft Teams, which offers something similar.

“When someone opens up their phone,” Slack’s VP of product, Ilan Frank, told Protocol, “if they’re connecting with their friends, they click on Facebook or WhatsApp. If they’re connecting with someone they work with, regardless of where that person works, they should be clicking on Slack.”

However, it’s worth noting that the feature could also increase pressure on company employees to always be “logged on,” a weary trend that has been worsened by the global pandemic. After the nation transitioned to working from home last year, many reported working longer hours, losing work-life balance, and experiencing more feelings of stress and burnout.