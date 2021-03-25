Ford is moving into one of Detroit’s oldest neighborhoods. Can it prevent displacement?

One of Detroit’s oldest neighborhoods is about to change dramatically, and a new plan is being put in place to make sure the people who’ve long called it home aren’t displaced in the process.

The new development on the way is centered around one of the city’s most symbolic icons, the long-abandoned Michigan Central train station, which was purchased in the summer of 2018 by another Detroit icon, the Ford Motor Company. The company is in the midst of a multi-year $740 million restoration that will transform the 13-story Beaux-Arts building into the centerpiece of a 30-acre “mobility campus” that aims to bring a 1.2-million-square-foot innovation hub, an autonomous vehicle corridor, and 5,000 jobs to the Corktown neighborhood. With its central location, the train station’s large and untapped potential, and several other large adaptable buildings nearby, Corktown offers a neighborhood-scale canvas for a corporate entity like Ford. Work on the train station building is expected to finish by the end of 2022.

Located just outside of the city’s downtown, Corktown is one of the more stable and mixed-use neighborhoods in Detroit. Though its population is now just a tenth of the roughly 32,000 that lived there in the 1930s, the neighborhood has an active retail corridor, several thriving urban agriculture projects, and a growing residential population. The average income in the neighborhood is about $26,000, and the population is 38% white, 33% Black, and 26% Latinx. It also has dozens of plots of vacant land, many of which are publicly owned.

For a city with 35% of the population living under the poverty line, 5,000 high-paying jobs descending on one neighborhood sounds like a recipe for displacement. But in conjunction with planners from the design firm Perkins&Will the city has created a neighborhood-focused plan for accommodating change in Corktown while preserving what’s already there. The plan envisions updated parks, streetscape improvements, and nearly 1,000 new units of housing available both at affordable and market rates.

Ford’s purchase of the building was an undeniable catalyst. “The city was planning on doing planning work in Corktown even prior to Ford’s announcement,” says Kevin Schronce, design director for the city of Detroit. But the scale of the company’s plans prompted the city “to dig in deeper on the impact Ford and the 5,000 employees who will occupy the space will have on the neighborhood, and the growth that will come as a result of that,” he says. “There was a lot of discussion about how the city needed to engage with the development team and residents.”

So the city launched a Corktown-focused neighborhood planning effort, one of more than a dozen that have been initiated in pockets around the city. By early 2019, public meetings were underway, and one of the biggest areas of concern was the potential that the proposed development would make the neighborhood unaffordable for longtime residents.