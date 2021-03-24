Suez Canal blocked: Ship tracker map shows massive traffic jam in real time

One of the world’s busiest and most important traffic lanes has been blocked for almost a day now. And no, I’m not talking about a highway. I’m talking about the Suez Canal. One of the world’s biggest container ships is awkwardly stuck in the canal, leaving a long line of other ship traffic piled up in its wake.

Known as the Ever Given, the ship is a “megaship” that is only three years old. The ship is 1,312 feet long and weighs a massive 220,000 tons. It sails under the flag of Panama and was on its way to Rotterdam in the Netherlands when it became stuck Tuesday morning local time. As The Guardian reports, the ship’s operator, Evergreen Marine Corp, said the Ever Given ran aground after being hit by a gust of wind and thus became awkwardly logged in its current place. From the image in the tweet below, you can see why the Ever Given is known as a “megaship.” It’s absolutely massive.

Look at the size of the ship blocking the #SuezCanal if you zoom into the bow of the ship you can see a digger for size reference pic.twitter.com/428ha5ejav — Brendan Cruise (@brendancruise) March 23, 2021

The Suez Canal is one of the most important shipping lanes in the world and the blockage of it by the Ever Given could have ramifications for some supply chains for weeks to come. It’s no surprise then that, as the Marine Vessel Traffic website shows (see screenshot below), there are currently no fewer than seven tug boats trying to get the megaship unstuck. You can use the link above to follow along with the (slow-moving) drama in real-time.